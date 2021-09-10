Two of the 14 casualties in the horrific fire in the Tetovo hospital were not patients but outside visitors, said doctor Gzim Nuredini.

The practice of allowing relatives and other people to enter what should normally be a restricted Covid ward was encouraged by the Tetovo hospital, since they are short-staffed and couldn’t provide the necessary care to the patients. In some instances, during the fire, relatives who were there helped the sick get out of the hospital, but they also added to the crowd in the small container unit.