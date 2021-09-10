The director of the Tetovo Hospital, Dr. Florin Besimi, announced that he is resigning, after Wednesday’s fire at the Tetovo covid center in which 14 people died.

As a doctor, who I have dedicated my whole professional life to treating my fellow citizens and as the first responsible person in the Clinical Hospital in Tetovo, which I have been running for the past few years, I feel moral and ethical responsibility for the tragic event which claimed human lives, adding that after this tragic and unfortunate event his decision to resign from his post is inevitable.



At the same time, he said he hoped that full investigation will be completed as soon as possible and the causes of the fire at the Tetovo modular hospital treating Covid-19 patients will be determined. My resignation will not comfort families, but I believe it will set a moral line that we have all forgotten as a society, he added.