The expertise has established the existence of traces of an electrical short-circuit in the materials taken from the site of the fire, and traces that are significant in determining the cause for the modular hospital fire that claimed 14 lives, said the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Macedonia (PPO) on Tuesday.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office presented the expertise report regarding the fire at the Tetovo modular hospital on September 8. The report emphasizes that the fire spread throughout the building in a very short period of time.

The fact that there are no partitions between the modules / rooms and the corridor of the building that would slow down the fire spread also contributed to this.

This confirms what VMRO-DPMNE said that the poor quality of easily flammable materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

But according to the prosecution, this fact is irrelevant and they focus on what caused the fire, which in this case is less important than why the fire spread so quickly and the modular hospital burned down in a few minutes.

The Prosecutor’s Office concluded that after the fire was noticed, the medical staff attempted to extinguish it, but the fire spread violently throughout the building, spreading from the roof panels to the low areas of the panel walls and the hospital equipment. As all hospitalized patients were connected to the central oxygen supply system, and thus the percentage of oxygen present throughout the hospital was increased, as well as due to damage to the oxygen installation during the fire, the fire spread throughout the facility in a very short period of time.