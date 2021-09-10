The body of another, 15th casualty from the devastating hospital fire in Tetovo, was brought for a forensics examination to Skopje today. It is a 20 year old woman who was suffering from cerebral palsy and was treated at the improvised Covid hospital that caught fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was in bad state and doctors were trying to reanimate her when the fire broke out. According to some survivors, the use of defibrillators possibly contributed to the fire.

The family was preparing for the funeral, but investigators have asked to do an autopsy of her body as well, along with those of the 14 fire victims.