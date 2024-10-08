A man from the village of Slatino near Tetovo is suspected with the murder of his wife and her baby.

A local doctor was the person who called the police, after he was called out to come and help by the woman’s mother. He found a dead 36 year old woman and her daughter, while her husband (50) and his underage son were injured. The police did not reveal details about the incident, but informed that the man will be interrogated in the case, while autopsies will be performed on the deceased.