A march was held in Tetovo on Saturday from the town square to the burned modular hospital in honor of the 14 people who lost their lives on September 8 fire. Before the start of the march on the square, trees were symbolically planted in honor of the victims. Flowers and wreaths were laid in front of the burned modular hospital, and a minute of silence was observed.
We are fans, this is not a protest, it is not politically motivated, but only a peaceful march in honor of victims in the fire, said Bashkim Idrizi from the fan group “Ballisti” who initiated the march through social networks.
Many citizens of Tetovo also joined the march.
I came here at the march as a tribute to the victims. Personally, I see myself as responsible, because in recent years we have all been silent, to all the bad things that have happened here and this was the last straw in all the tragedies that have happened here in recent years and I hope the people will realize that something must be done. And in order to do something, everyone must feel responsible, because with our silence, with our swallowing of all the bad things that have happened, we have in some way contributed to such things. I hope that we will all wake up and contribute to preventing these things, said Bekim Demiri, a participant in the march.
