A march was held in Tetovo on Saturday from the town square to the burned modular hospital in honor of the 14 people who lost their lives on September 8 fire. Before the start of the march on the square, trees were symbolically planted in honor of the victims. Flowers and wreaths were laid in front of the burned modular hospital, and a minute of silence was observed.

We are fans, this is not a protest, it is not politically motivated, but only a peaceful march in honor of victims in the fire, said Bashkim Idrizi from the fan group “Ballisti” who initiated the march through social networks.

Many citizens of Tetovo also joined the march.