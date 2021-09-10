I met with the fire brigade. According to their report at 9:02 pm on September 8 they received a call that fire broke out in the covid hospital. They arrived at there at 9:07 pm with 16 firefighters and three trucks. The fire was extinguished at 09:45 pm, said the mayor of Tetovo, Teuta Arifi on Friday.

Due to the investigation procedures, part of the documentation has been completed and other data is being collected, such as telephone conversations, people’s statements. The municipality will help the families for the funeral services according to the covid standards, as well as a one-time financial assistance of 60 thousand denars for the families of the victims and the injured, said Arifi.