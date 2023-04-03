The Albanian nationalist football group Ballisti from Tetovo issued statements of support for the Albanian UCK guerrilla group during yesterday’s gathering in Pristina.

Albanians from Kosovo came together in support of the organization which is facing some scrutiny from the war crimes tribunal in the Hague. “UCK we are with you” is the message the Ballisti used – this group is named after the pro-Nazi Albanian movement during the Second World War and is known for its nationalist outbursts in Tetovo.