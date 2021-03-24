I find it “sympathetic” that Ahmeti is now fighting for Macedonia to be a member of NATO and the European Union (EU), while he carried out attacks on this country when we signed the Stabilization and Association Agreement, Menduh Thaci said ironically on TV 21’s “Click Plus” show on Tuesday.

We can not see things that way, overlooking. We cannot forget ten years of DUI’s rule with VMRO and Gruevski. DUI did not assume any responsibility for the things that happened during that government. They were lucky to succeed twice with mathematics. The first time, in 2016, they succeeded until the betrayal of Zijadin Sela, who went to the polls against DUI and ended up in Ali Ahmeti’s room overnight, said the leader of the Democratic Party of Albanians, Menduh Thaci.