DPA’s candidates for MPs in the sixth electoral district met Sunday with citizens in several settlements in the Tetovo region.

With DPA in the Government and me as Deputy Prime Minister, we will wage a strong 30-day war against the virus. Not in words, but in the hundreds of millions of euros that will be invested in the healthcare system. I believe that the others will agree that I, as a doctor, run the Pandemic Crisis Headquarters. Vouchers are not real help. Everyone over the age of 18 must receive a one-time payment of 100 euros. Following the formation of the government, financial assistance must be sought from friendly countries and international institutions. To invest productively in the fight against the virus and revive the economy, said Menduh Thaci in Bogovinje.