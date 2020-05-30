The public is furious following a photo of Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Radmila Sekerinska posing in front of UCK symbols and the Albanian flag.

The 2001 actions are far behind us. Our society has overcome the military crisis in a democratic and lasting way, as we are witnessing today, 19 years later, when we are a member of NATO. In 2020, the most important thing is whether politicians serve the citizens. Iconography is not a benchmark for good governance, but serving citizens is, Sekerisnka said regarding the photo.

