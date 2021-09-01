The 22 year old man who died of Covid-19 earlier this week likely contracted the illness while attending a wedding.

The tragic case was reported in yesterday’s report by the Healthcare Ministry. The patient from Kumanovo was treated at home for four days, with high fever. Ten days before being admitted, he was at a wedding.

Such celebrations became the main transmission vector during the summer. Macedonia went from having almost no Covid cases in June and July to a peak infection, after tens of thousands of emigrants came to the country – many of them to hold their long delayed weddings.