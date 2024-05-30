At a public hearing held last night, the Administrative Court rejected as unfounded the lawsuit filed by the European Front Coalition for the Parliamentary Elections 2024, against the decision of the State Election Commission of RSM for the re-voting of polling station 2101 in the village of Larce in the municipality of Želino Republic

The Administrative Court rejected the lawsuit of the European Front, the deputy from Želino remains for Vredi

At a public hearing held last night, the Administrative Court rejected as unfounded the lawsuit filed by the European Front Coalition for the Parliamentary Elections 2024, against the decision of the State Election Commission of RSM for the re-voting of polling station 2101 in the village of Larce in the municipality of Želino.

The claim of the plaintiff Coalition “European Front” led by Democratic Union for Integration (People’s Movement – DN, Democratic Party of Albanians, European Democratic Party EDP, Democratic Party of Turks, Political Party Union of Roma – URA, Political Party Bosniak Democratic Union – BDS) election campaign – Parliamentary elections 2024, in Electoral Unit 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, submitted against the Decision of the State Election Commission of the Republic of Macedonia UP1. no. 10-33 of 27.05.2024, is rejected as unconstitutional, it is stated in the judgment published on the website of the Administrative Court.

With this ruling, the Decision of the State Election Commission of the Republic of Macedonia UP1. no. 10-33 of May 27, 2024 is confirmed, the announcement states.

The full decision with its rationale, as stated by the Administrative Court, will be published on the Court portal, according to the deadline specified in the Electoral Code.

The SEC, at the session held on May 27, did not accept the objection from the European Front about the re-voting in Larce where, after the re-voting, the European Front lost one deputy in relation to the results of May 8, and the “Vredi” Coalition gained one parliamentary mandate.

According to the initial results after the re-voting in seven polling stations in constituencies 5 and 6 in the 2024 parliamentary elections, the Coalition “Your Macedonia” led by VMRO-DPMNE remains with 58 parliamentary seats, the Coalition “European Front” led by DUI lost one deputy and has 18. parliamentary mandates, the same as the Coalition for a European Future led by SDSM. The “Worth” coalition gained one more MP after the re-voting and now has 14, while the ZNAM Movement for our Macedonia and the Left remain with six MP mandates each.