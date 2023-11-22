Skopje is on the 7th place in the ranking according to air pollution. This is shown by the morning ranking of the famous website for measuring air pollution in the world’s capitals Iqair.com.

It is stated that the concentration of harmful PM2.5 particles is 70 units per cubic meter of air, and PM10 particles – 91.7 units. The air quality index in Skopje is 158, with the highest concentration of PM2.5 particles.

Citizens are advised to wear protective masks, not to open windows and not to ride bicycles.