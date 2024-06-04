Europe consists of compromises, they are an important basis for the European Union. In the current state of access to the accession process, there is no veto for your country, German Ambassador Petra Drexler said today at the event on the occasion of Europe Day organized by the European Movement in Macedonia in cooperation with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

According to her, the basis for EU membership is the reform process.

– The member countries agree that the start of negotiations should be enabled, and the German perspective is strengthening Europe both externally and internally, and we need to find a way to reach a solution within Europe. Most decisions in the EU are made by qualified majority, Drexler said.

The German side, she added, could imagine that the number of decisions made by qualified majority should be increased.

-However, the core of our strength is to strive to reach compromises. We must not give up on compromises. And the beginning and end of negotiations are decisions that are made unanimously. Nothing has changed in this sphere, concluded the German ambassador.

Slovak Ambassador Henrik Markus, on the other hand, said that Slovakia is a strong supporter of this region with a series of initiatives.