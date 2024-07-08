The American company “Vabtek” is the new foreign investment that will invest 35 million euros in the country and will create 100 jobs. The company will invest in the production of brakes for rail vehicles.

The name of the new investment was announced by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who had a meeting with the executive vice president of the company in Washington.

After the investment of 500 million dollars by “Alcazar Energy” in a wind park, which is the largest in the region, and the investment of the German-Belgian company “Epsotech Aim” in Petrovec of 20 million euros, the American “Vabtec” will invest in Macedonia. The company “Vabtek” is part of the five hundred largest companies in the USA.

I had a meeting with the executive vice president of the company in Washington, where the dynamics of the realization of the new investment was confirmed. More than 100 new jobs, an investment worth 35 million euros. Investments will be made in the production of brakes for rail vehicles. Greater exports for a better future, Mickoski announced on Facebook.