“In respect to the public call of the spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE, Naum Stoilkovski, the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption (DKSK) to open a case regarding the procurement of licenses by the Government of the Republic of Macedonia, stating that “how is it possible 40 millions of euros to be given for licenses to a company dominated by a colleague of the Prime Minister”, the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption informs the public that a case has been opened at the State Committee for the Prevention of Corruption, after an anonymous report was submitted stating that “the General Secretariat signed an agreement with Microsoft for licenses and services worth about 26,000,000.00 euros”