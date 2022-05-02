Another shame for the country, to have Teuta Arifi denied for a third ambassadorship in a row, reacted commentator Sofija Kunovska.

After losing her mayoral post in Tetovo, due to badly mismanaging the city for two terms, including over the disastrous Covid hospital fire, Arifi was nominated by the SDSM – DUI coalition as ambassador to Washington, Brussels and, apparently, Ankara. The US, the EU and Turkey reportedly rejected her nomination.

It’s a shame. To nominate a person for three times and have her rejected three times, it’s not a problem of the candidate, but of the institutions that are nominating her. It’s evident that private interests are put before national interests. Foreign Minister Osmani is being irresponsible, but he is not doing that without approval from the state leadership, Kunovska said.