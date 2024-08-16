On the eve of August 18, the Day of the Army, President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova signed orders designating Brigadier General Sashko Lafchiski as Chief of the General Staff of the Army and promoting him to the rank of Major General.

By decree of President Siljanovska Davkova, due to the expiration of his mandate, the former Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Col. General Vasko Gjurchinovski, has been dismissed and appointed as an advisor to the Chief of the Army General Staff for combat readiness and operations, the President’s Cabinet announced.

On August 18, Day of the Army, there will be a ceremonial handover of the Chief of Staff

photo by Sloboden pechat