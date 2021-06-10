The audio recording of the arrest of Stefan is proof that it is Spasovski and Zaev’s order. The shocking audio recording made during the arrest of Stefan Kalosev features a police officer harassing and beating, accused VMRO-DPMNE on Thursday.
According to the party, this behavior of the Ministry of Interior of Spasovski with the protesters is proof that it is an order made by Zaev and Spasovski.
When the police officers were asked if there were grounds for the arrest, the answer there must have been, this could be heard by everyone from the recordings that were published in the media. This is proof that Zaev and Spasovski put the police officers who had to carry out their orders in a awkward position. The fact that the Ministry of Interior is silent is an attempt to silence the scandal. A complaint has been submitted to MoI’s Internal Control Department and we expect sanctions and an apology. VMRO-DPMNE is not afraid, and the people are not afraid either, the opposition party said.
