On the initiative of the Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Naser Nuredini today an urgent coordination meeting was held between the Mayor and representatives of Resen, scientific institutions, experts and stakeholders to overcome the situation of the drastically decreased water level of Prespa Lake.

At the meeting, it was concluded that the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning will intensify cross-border co-operation with Albania and Greece, using all available diplomatic channels to implement the trilateral Prespa Park Protection and Sustainable Development Agreement and to establish a joint coordination body for cross-border management and monitoring not only the Prespa Lake waters, but the entire ecosystem of the Lake.

At the same time, intensified detection and realization of activities to fulfill national obligations and opportunities for overcoming Prespa Lake situation will be undertaken.