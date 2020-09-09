VMRO-DPMNE is set to hold Wednesday at 6 pm the first of a series of protests, announced by the party leader Hristijan Mickoski. Wednesday’s protest is against the electricity price hike. The party called on the citizens to join the protest, because, as they say, it is time to unite against this government which is a mafia and which continues to get rich on the backs of the people.

It’s our duty and this is a time to be loud. The protest will start at 6 pm in front of the Ministry of Justice and will finish in front of the Energy Regulatory Commission and we will demand the return of the old price of electricity, said Mickoski at a press conference on Monday.

He called on opposition parties and non-governmental organizations and individuals to form an opposition front against the government.

The opposition leader announced that these will be peaceful protests, with which VMRO-DPMNE will be together with the people.