The Minister of Justice, Krenar Lloga signed a new guidance on the changes on the birth certificates, marriage certificates, and death certificates, which will from now on include the ethnic affiliation of a person.

With these changes, the Ministry of Justice wants to end the problem of false declarations of ethnic affiliation when applying for a job in the administration and the abuse of the “balancer” (a system designed to provide for ethnic equality in the administration), which disrupts the ethnic representation in certain institutions.