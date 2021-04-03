Today there are 50 funerals. The government’s task is to protect citizens and their lives. Stop politicizing and being delusional. Save lives!, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.

He comments on the current situation with the cemeteries being literally full. He says the promise of life turned into the darkest episode of Macedonian statehood. The economy is collapsing, he said.