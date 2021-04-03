Today there are 50 funerals. The government’s task is to protect citizens and their lives. Stop politicizing and being delusional. Save lives!, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.
He comments on the current situation with the cemeteries being literally full. He says the promise of life turned into the darkest episode of Macedonian statehood. The economy is collapsing, he said.
Engineering precision. Out of 100 minutes of interview, Zaev dedicated 10 minutes to the opposition or about 10%, and about 5 minutes to the window in my hospital room at the infectious disease clinic, which is about 5% of the entire interview. In a candidate country for EU membership and NATO, on the day when 50 of our fellow citizens died from the coronavirus, the prime minister should have made the health authorities to sign their resignation, and the deserters who went on vacation and sunbathing to be held accountable. But they are committed to commissions, helicopter rides, desertion and vacations, Mickoski said.
Comments are closed for this post.