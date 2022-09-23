A video appeared on social media, which is claimed to be from the public enterprise “Water Supply and Sewerage”, in which one man is seen punching another in the stomach.

According to the published information, the attacker is the chief of staff of the new director Marjanco Mitovski, described in the post as “Jovce Kuvarot”. By the way, the new director of Skopje “Water Supply and Sewerage” was appointed about a week ago by mayor Danela Arsovska.