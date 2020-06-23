The people of Macedonia have been giving for this country for 30 years. Now is the time for Macedonia to give in return. You have never disappointed Macedonia before, and now Macedonia must not disappoint you. We have to have a dream to change things. I will try to make that dream come true with all my might. We have a strategy, a plan and concrete steps, and we have the heart and knowledge for big steps. Macedonia will stand tall and my generation must succeed, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski at Tuesday’s promotion of the party’s program “Renewal” for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for July 15.

Mickoski stressed that he wouldl really help to change what has troubled the people for decades.

Now is the time for decisions. It is time to see Macedonia as we want and deserve. Fate is in the hands of the people. Macedonia in which there will be zero tolerance for corruption and crime, a country where everyone will be equal before the law, and there will be no one above others, he said.

Mentioning some of the professors, the leadership, the members of the commissions in the party, he emphasized that the success is a result of the right choice of several decisions and means a lot of work, overcoming many challenges.