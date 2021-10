The Union of Firefighters of the City of Skopje reacts to the constant political engagements of the commander of the unit, Vladimir Simonovski, in the service of SDSM and Petre Silegov.

The Union points out that the same Simonovski, supported by Silegov, did not allow a meeting of the union with the candidate for mayor, Danela Arsovska for her to get acquainted first hand with the problems the firefighters are facing.