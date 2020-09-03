According to the Constitution, the plan to have the Parliament work online, with representatives voting from home, is not possible. The SDSM – DUI led majority is trying to change the rules of the Parliament citing the coronavirus as a reason, but as VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Antonio Milososki said, the actual reason is the slim majority SDSM and DUI have. The Government needs at least 61 votes to hold a session, and it only has 62, several of them are notorious for their constant absence from the Parliament.

DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti and Menduh Thaci from DPA would only come ot the Parliament when absolutely necessary. VMRO-DPMNE and the ethnic Albanian opposition parties could attend the Parliament and provide the quorum necessary for the sessions to begin, but they may also decide not to do so.

Article 69 of the Constitution clearly states that the Parliament can operate only if the majority of the total number of representatives is present and the word “present” is again used when the Constitution declares the majorities needed to adopt a law.