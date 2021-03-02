The Constitutional Court will have its hands full on March 18. In addition to publishing the new name of the country in the Official Gazette without the signature of the then President Gjorge Ivanov, a preparatory session is scheduled for that day to assess the constitutionality of the decree promulgating the law on the use of languages.

Signatories of this initiative are professors Tanja Karakamiseva, Jove Kekenovski, VMRO-DPMNE, Levica and others.

According to the explanation of the court, the initiative for assessing the constitutionality of the decree requests its annulment.

Professor Kekenovski states in the initiative that the Constitutional Court must take into account the fact that the census law was published in the Official Gazette without the signature of the President, the Parliament in the third reading of the law did not take into account the remarks of the President and the submitted amendments by the MPs as well as the fact that paragraph 2 of Article 173 of the rules of procedure of the Parliament has been violated because more than 60 days have passed since the day the law was adopted, instead of the required 30 days.