On Wednesday, after the session of the Constitutional Court, we will have a working meeting where the judges will take a position on whether to accept the initiative and ex officio to initiate a procedure about the Parliament dissolution and calling of elections, President of the Constitutional Court Sali Murati told TV 24 .

Murati did not want to prejudge the outcome of the meeting, saying that whether a procedure would be initiated would depend on the majority of judges.

We will talk and analyze and in the end we will vote, says Murati.