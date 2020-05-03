On Wednesday, after the session of the Constitutional Court, we will have a working meeting where the judges will take a position on whether to accept the initiative and ex officio to initiate a procedure about the Parliament dissolution and calling of elections, President of the Constitutional Court Sali Murati told TV 24 .
Murati did not want to prejudge the outcome of the meeting, saying that whether a procedure would be initiated would depend on the majority of judges.
We will talk and analyze and in the end we will vote, says Murati.
Comments are closed for this post.