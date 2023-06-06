The draft-initiative for constitutional amendments is in the Government and will be reviewed at some of the pending sessions. The expectations are that the draft-initiative will be delivered to the Parliament by mid-June, when the procedures for amending the Constitution will officially start.

The PM Dimitar Kovcevski and the opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski will have a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday at the MP Club in Skopje. They will discuss the future of the country in the context of the EU integrations, conditioned with constitutional amendments and including the Bulgarians in the Preamble of the Macedonian Constitution.