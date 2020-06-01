“We saw all kinds of things involving this case, however, the prosecution failed to present evidence for the charges filed against the defendant, Bojan Jovanovski,” Sashko Dukovski said.

According to him, the whole process was reduced to the prosecution selecting evidence, not allowing the defence to look into witness statements, having incomplete forensic analyses and having only an alleged claim of the plaintiff, who reported the case.

Vilma Ruskovska would demolish the Prosecutor’s Office building before allowing Bojan Jovanovski’s mobile phone to be analyzed by forensics, said Jovanovski’s lawyer Saso Dukovski in his closing argument, explaining that the Louis Vuitton bag did not end up in Boki 13’s home but elsewhere.

The April 22 footage clearly showed who took it and where they took the bag, Dukovski said, adding that he did not understand why the evidence was not allowed.

Dukovski also expressed doubts about Ruskovska’s actions, especially due to the fact that she blocked forensic analyses of Bojan Jovanovski’s mobile phone, commenting that “she knows why she is doing this.”

“I know why”, Boki 13 added.

