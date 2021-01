The judge did not allow the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to answer the question of the defense lawyer Saso Staninov whether it was his personal initiative to transfer the “GAMA” dispute from the court to the Parliament.

Zaev’s lawyer, Miroslav Vujic, said that there was nothing personal but a legal procedure.

Today, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is testifying in court in relation to his defamation lawsuit against journalist Zoran Bozinovski.