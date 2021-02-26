After the sentencing of former secret police chief Saso Mijalkov, judge Dzeneta Begovic decided that his detention can be re-examined in two months. Mijalkov will now spend at least 60 days in the Sutka prison.

His escape to Serbia over the weekend greatly contributed to the detention order. Mijalkov was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the major 2015 wiretapping scandal, but his current close relationship with the Zaev regime fanned speculation that he will be spared from detention, and even that he was allowed to flee the country but had to return under international pressure and concerns for the national image.