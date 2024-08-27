Krste Shajnoski, the director of the Insurance Supervision Agency and former prime minister Zoran Zaev’s advisor, is reportedly using an official vehicle for personal purposes, according to sources. A photo of Shajnoski’s state vehicle was sent to our editorial office, showing it parked at a private gym. The claim is that Shajnoski used the state Skoda for personal exercise.

Two years ago, anti-corruption officers determined that officials were misusing state vehicles for private activities such as vacations, gym visits, and social outings. They recommended that all state vehicles be fitted with red plates to prevent misuse and deter officials from abusing public resources. However, to date, no action has been taken on this recommendation from the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption (DCSK).