Travel times from Skopje to Bitola will be reduced to an hour and half and the trip to Prilep will take only an hour and ten minutes, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski who, along with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, visited the construction site of the Prilep – Bitola highway.

This is an important day for the entire Pelagonija region, for Prilep, Bitola, but also for Ohrid, since this is an alternative route to Ohrid and to the border with Greece. This project will spur the economy of the entire Pelagonija region, and improve on the already good economic performances here. Along with the express-way from Gradsko to Prilep, wheree two of the three sections will be finished by March next year, I expect that in a total of three to three and a half years we will be able to take a pleasant hour and ten minutes long trip from Skopje to Bitola, or an hour and half trip to Bitola. I want to express my gratitude to the Prime Minister Mickoski, who is following work on these projects daily, to Koce Trajanovski and his wonderful team and to the Bechtel-Enka company and the US Ambassador who are giving us selfless support. Macedonia has not seen construction to begin on two highways in a week before and soon we will see finished additional express-ways and railroad tracks, Nikoloski said.