Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski joined Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, to inspect work on the Gostivar – Kicevo highway.

We are beginning an enormous project. The largest of its kind in the recent history of Macedonia. The highway to bypass the Straza mountain pass. This highway was being announced for 50 years, and finally, work begins by the VMRO-DPMNE led Governemnt. IT will turn the drive from Skopje to Ohrid to a pleasant matter of an hour and half. It will completely alter our economy and tourism, Nikoloski said.