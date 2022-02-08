A Government driver, identified as J.B., who was driving Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi and Economy Minister, Kreshnik Bekteshi, caused the chain crash yesterday evening. Besimi and Bekteshi were leaving the Government after negotiations on the minimum wage, when their driver ran a red light.
He hit two vehicles, a Kia and and Fiat, with his Skoda. Only light injuries were reported.
Late this afternoon, the official vehicle I was traveling in with the Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi at a working meeting in the Government participated on a car accident that occurred at the intersection in front of the Government building. Apart from material damage to the vehicles, fortunately there are no seriously injured people. Participants sustained only minor injuries. I wish the injured a speedy recovery, wrote Besimi on Facebook.
