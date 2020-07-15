DUI leader Ali Ahmeti declared victory of his party in the Albanian bloc, assessing that over 100,000 votes and 12 MP seats have been won.

The eagle is back. This victory of DUI is the victory of the Albanians. We’ve proven we are the most successful in all spheres. The Albanians will not be disappointed, Ahmeti told a press conference outside DUI’s headquarters in Mala Recica.

According to him, DUI has secured wins in the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th electoral districts.