The stickers will not save us from the coronavirus, but the work of the authorities will certainly help to reduce the consequences, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, reacting to the new Viber stickers featuring Minister Venko Filipce as Superman.
Mickoski called for greater seriousness:
Instead of stickers, get to work, because it’s not just Debar, but Gostivar, Stip, Ohrid, Skopje… The economy is collapsing, the world counts victims, and what does the government do? Make stickers! The government needs to show greater seriousness and urgent measures, he said.
