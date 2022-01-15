At Saturday’s session starting at 11 am, Prime Minister-designate Dimitar Kovacevski will present the new composition of the government and its program in the Parliament.

The Parliament debate on the election of a new government lasts for a maximum of two days, and the election of the government is voted after its completion, ie no later than 24 hours on the second day or in this case on Sunday until midnight. The Government is elected if the majority of the total number of MP votes for it.

Kovacevski’s new government will have 21 members. SDSM and the coalition will have 12, DUI six, and Alternative will have three ministers.

The new cabinet will have one more member – a minister without portfolio, a post that went to Alternative.