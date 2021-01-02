Used to the Bulgarian ski resorts of Bansko and Borovetz, Macedonian citizens are pushed to re-appraise the domestic ski resorts, such as they are, as the coronavirus epidemic continues to disrupt travel.

Bulgaria requires PCR tests from arriving Macedonian citizens, and this, as well as the fear of the virus, has significantly reduced travel. In response, domestic tourism companies are saying that they are receiving unusual level of interest in the ski centers of Mavrovo and Popova Sapka, as well as other winter destinations such as Berovo and Krusevo. While not comparable to the much larger and better developed Bulgarian resorts, they will have to do.

The choice is limited. Bulgaria and other EU countries are difficult to get to, representatives from the Savana tourism agency told MIA.

Turkey was one open destination, but it imposed a corona test requirement overnight sending tourism agencies scrambling to cancel arrangements.