The European Union is silent on the two tapes released by MP Antonio Milososki, in which former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is the lead actor. “Republika” has sent two emails to the new EU spokespersons covering Western Balkans, Peter Stano and Ana Pisonero, but received no response.

The questions we sent were related to how they assess Zaev’s interference in the decisions of the Supreme Court and the Special Prosecutor’s Office and whether it is acceptable to the EU.

No EU leader has so far commented on the tapes involving the SDSM president, which he acknowledged to be authentic.