European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her support for Macedonia’s reform efforts, highlighting the country’s path towards EU accession. After her meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski on Sunday, she stated, “As you make progress on reforms, you are paving the way to the EU. We eagerly anticipate welcoming you, along with your distinct identity and your language, the Macedonian language.”

Von der Leyen’s visit to the Western Balkans began with a four-day stay in Skopje.