Macedonia received the worst report since independence. The EC did not see progress in any area. With this, the masks fell for the so-called “European front” because that front received the lowest marks in the fight against corruption and the judiciary. Instead of realizing that it is wrong and that elections are necessary, the government accused the opposition of being guilty of the failure.

VMRO-DPMNE believes that the EC report on Macedonia states the failures and incompetence of the government in every field. Namely, it is clearly stated that no progress was achieved in the reporting period, ie. failed to address and implement the exceptional recommendations of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the Venice Commission. And that in a year in which MFA Osmani is promoting himself as chairman of the OSCE.