The vaccines that are part of first delivery under the Covax program consisting of 24,000 AstraZeneca doses with which the vaccination of people over the age of 77 began have a shelf life of six months.

The expiration date of the vaccines that arrived by June 2021, ie including May 31, 2021, the Ministry of Health told “Sloboden pecat”.

The first delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccines, in addition to the 77-year-olds, is also intended for workers of essential public services such as the Army, the Interior Ministry, teachers, JSP bus drivers, journalists.

However, the country will not be giving anyone under 60 the AstraZeneca shot, after Canada and Germany restricted its use over a risk of rare blood clots.