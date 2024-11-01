Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski sees the Macedonian section of the planned fast railroad line connecting Athens and Budapest to be completed in 1.5 to 2 years.
The ambitious project is gaining prominence in the region, with Hungary, Serbia and Greece all coming on board for its implementation – sections in Serbia and Hungary are already entering into service. The railroad will allow speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour, and will cost between 2 and 2.5 million EUR per kilometer, Mickoski said.
At the moment we are negotiating with a company that will ensure the flow of million tons of goods a year through this planned railroad. And we are starting from a position when we have only eight railroad engines at our disposal and freight companies were seriously thinking about moving their routes through Bulgaria, Mickoski said.
Comments are closed for this post.