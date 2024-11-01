Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski sees the Macedonian section of the planned fast railroad line connecting Athens and Budapest to be completed in 1.5 to 2 years.

The ambitious project is gaining prominence in the region, with Hungary, Serbia and Greece all coming on board for its implementation – sections in Serbia and Hungary are already entering into service. The railroad will allow speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour, and will cost between 2 and 2.5 million EUR per kilometer, Mickoski said.