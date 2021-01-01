The fight against corruption, for which Zaev has no capacity, is the most important for Macedonia to progress towards the EU, said the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, in an interview with Kanal 5.

Nikoloski stressed that a government of national unity is needed, and according to him there should be early parliamentary elections, because Zaev, as he says, does not have the capacity to fight corruption.

He added that a change of government was needed immediately. According to Nikoloski, conditioning with Bulgaria is bad. He says 90 percent of the problems we have are at home, and they need to be addressed first. Here he pointed to corruption as an example.

Nikoloski expressed dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Zaev because there are not enough meetings with Western leaders.