The fire that started yesterday in the basement of a building on "Serava" street in the Chair district of Skopje is being battled by three firefighter units.Plates, cups, toys, and pots made of plastic are still burning in the massive warehouse that a big business from Plasticarska Street in Skopje uses.The firefighters are having difficulty controlling the fire because of the elevated temperature and the constricted path. Additionally, the elevated temperature has caused significant damage to the building's concrete structure.