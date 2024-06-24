The First Day as a Minister: Mutsunski at the Table with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Timcho Mutsunski, on the first day of his mandate, is traveling to Luxembourg, where he will participate in a meeting with the ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union and the countries of the Western Balkans. The event is held within the framework of the Council for Foreign Affairs of the EU and is organized by the Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell.

As announced this morning by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting will discuss the European integration processes of the countries of the Western Balkans, as well as the modalities for strengthening cooperation and the presence of the EU in our region.

Within the framework of the visit, Mutsunski will attend an audience with the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Henri, as well as a working dinner with the ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union and the Western Balkans at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel.

From Luxembourg, Mutsunski will continue his first working visit to Brussels, where he will meet with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, as well as with high-ranking representatives of the European Union.